Carbon monoxide is the silent killer. As temperatures begin to drop, Big Bear Fire Department is reminding residents and visitors of the dangers of carbon monoxide.
“Carbon monoxide is odorless and colorless and can kill its victims while they’re sleeping. People don’t realize they are being poisoned,” according to Mike Maltby, Assistant Chief with Big Bear Fire Department. “The best way to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to have gas-fed, flame producing appliances serviced annually by a professional, in addition to installing carbon monoxide (CO) detectors.”
Peak to Peak and back again. The 30 cyclists who pedaled their way from Big Bear to Mammoth as a fundraiser for the United States Adaptive Recreation Center have stories to tell. Read those stories in the Oct. 16 issue of The Grizzly.
Let them sleep in. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that will change school start times for middle and high school students. Middle school classes cannot begin before 8 a.m. and high school classes won't begin until 8:30 a.m. What do you think of the new legislation?
Need for speed. This weekend marks the final turns for Big Bear Speedway for the season Big Bear Speedway is open weekends at 10 a.m. Big Bear Ropes Course at the same location is open year-round, weekends only until the winter season and Big Bear Snow Play activities begin full operations.
An evening with Pasquale Esposito. The international vocalist performs at the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 19, as a fundraiser for the Bear Valley Community Hospital Foundation. Tickets are still available. Visit www.citybigbearlake.com.
Great Shakeout. Earthquakes are a fact of life in California. Are you prepared? The Great Shakeout is set for Thursday, Oct. 17. There is still time to register to participate. Be one of the millions practicing the drills to help protect themselves, family and co-workers during an earthquake.
