They made it. The cyclists who left Big Bear Oct. 9 have pedaled their way to Mammoth and will soon be headed home. This time on four wheels after traveling more than 300 miles on bicycles to benefit the United States Adaptive Recreation Center based at Bear Mountain Resort. The benefit ride in its 25th year raised $128,000 for USARC. Read the riders stories in the Oct. 16 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Fire at Fox Farm Storage. Just before noon on Oct. 12, black smoke and flame filled the skies above Big Bear Lake on Fox Farm Road. A motorhome was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire spread to a second motorhome, a boat, a travel trailer and a storage trailer. One person was injured and flown to a hospital off the mountain for treatment. Reports of propane tanks exploding were actually tires exploding. More on this story in the Oct. 12 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Day off for City Council. Big Bear Lake City Council will not meet tonight. The regular meeting has been canceled. The next scheduled meeting for the council is set for Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.