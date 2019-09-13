San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Crimes Against Children arrested Adam Lara on Sept. 12 after child pornography was found on a digital account belonging to Lara.
Investigators received a cyber tip reported by an Electronic Service Provider (ESP). The cyber tip contained images of child pornography. Through investigation, investigators determined the ESP account belonged to Lara.
On Sept. 12 personnel from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Specialized Enforcement Detail arrested Lara in Big Bear. During the investigation, Crimes Against Children detectives learned Lara communicated with several female juveniles online, using various social media applications. Lara was arrested for possession of child pornography and booked into Central Detention Center. His bail was set at $25,000. Lara posted bail was released. The criminal case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office for review.
Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any person who may have been victimized by Lara. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Arias of the Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at 909-387-3615. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.