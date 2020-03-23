So, how can you stay connected when under a stay-at-home order? With all its problems and foibles, social media is being used around the world to entertain and stay connected, even if it is a virtual connection.
The same holds true in Big Bear Valley where a group of entertainers and educators are working to create Big Bear Connected. The idea grew as Beth Wheat, Sharon Rizzo and Barbara King discussed possible ways to put together a virtual strings concert. There is a Facebook group page and YouTube channel called Big Bear Connected. A Zoom account is being sponsored by Chirp Nature Center.
On March 22, several members of the group met in a Zoom meeting to discuss ideas, content and administrator duties. “The plan is to use this platform to keep Big Bear connected,” Wheat said. “As soon as we pick a date (to launch), we will start advertising.”
The group discussed various content ideas ranging from prerecorded performances, live interviews, video classes, student involvement, as well as create play lists and organize interactive events using Zoom. “We want to get people in Big Bear to come together and interact on a virtual level.”
The technological details are still being worked out. The goal is to be up and running as soon as possible. Tori Waner has signed on to be the Big Bear Connected hostess.
For more on the concept, see the story in the March 25 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly. In the meantime, subscribe to the Big Bear Connected YouTube channel and watch Brian Adam’s “Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’” video challenge he sent out to Big Bear High School students and alumni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.