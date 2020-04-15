Physical distancing and face coverings could be part of our new normal. And “normal is anything but,” according to Governor Gavin Newsom.
Just what that means for Big Bear Valley is the big question. The new normal is not what we had in the past, says Michael Perry, interim CEO of Visit Big Bear. The summer and winter seasons in Big Bear will be different than what we’ve ever seen before, Perry says.
Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick says he expects businesses will be phased back into opening. He isn’t sure how quickly the Valley will reopen to tourism and how that will look, but this community is dependent on having tourists, and we need to get them back, Herrick says. He is hopeful for a summer similar to last year, but thinks it will be different.
Perry says based on the governor’s message delivered April 14 lifting the stay at home order entirely will require a vaccine for COVID-19 and herd immunity to the virus. Neither will happen for at least a year, Perry says.
Governor Newsom outlined six key points as the framework for what he called modifying the stay at home orders. “There’s no light switch here,” Newsom said, calling it more of a dimmer switch. The orders can be toggled between looser and more strict as necessary.
The key points include healthcare capacity, testing, tracking, protecting the venerable populations, research, and what Newsom called redrawing floor plans so that the practice of physical distancing in schools, businesses and facilities across the state can continue.
Perry says the physical distancing means, as he heard it, that restaurants will have to remove tables and the state will provide guidelines or regulations as to how many people could be seated at one time. He also says that masks or face coverings will be something we need to get used to for the foreseeable future.
The governor also said that mass gatherings are not in the cards based on the current situation and will be negligible until there is a vaccine or herd immunity. That could change, Newsom said. But large gatherings in June, July or August are unlikely, he said.
Most events in Big Bear have been canceled at least through June. The hope is to have the Fourth of July fireworks show on July 4. There is a contingency plan to hold the show anytime between July 4 and October.
Perry says he has an idea that would create the social distance and still allow the fireworks show to happen. He said everyone could remain in their vehicles and tune into KBHR to hear the patriotic music. The four-lane highway and all roads around the lake could be transformed into a giant parking lot with vehicles facing toward the lake to watch the fireworks show. Perry says he sees social parking as a ring of cars around the lake.
While the fireworks on July 4 are questionable, Perry says the community needs the show to celebrate at some time. He is concerned about future events, even though they are fall events such as Halloween in the Village and the Wine Walk. Halloween in the Village is such a great community tradition, Perry says. If this virus takes those traditions away, it’s won, Perry says. We need to fight for those things, he says.
Herrick says this community survives on tourism, and since the COVID-19 emergency, Big Bear has been chasing tourism away. “We need to invite people back,” Herrick says.
Visit Big Bear is working with its public relations and marketing consultants to be ready for when that invitation can be issued. Every resort community in the state, and the country, will be sending the message as to why tourists should visit their community, Perry says. Big Bear is unique in the fact there is so much open space to hike, bike and be outdoors. Big Bear can offer something to tourists not everyone can, and without having to be too close to each other, Perry says.
Any decisions as to when the orders will be lifted are still at least two weeks away, Newsom said. Certain milestones must be reached in terms of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
