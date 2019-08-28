Looking for a job or just want to learn what kind of jobs and careers are available in Big Bear? The Big Bear Community Career and College Fair is Thursday, Aug. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Convention Center at Big Bear Lake.
The event, sponsored by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, the Convention Center and Big Bear High School, is free to attend and open to all ages.
Check out local businesses, agencies and corporations, and find the job or career that interests you most. Businesses, local agencies and utilities have the opportunity to share with the public the types of jobs and careers that are available in Big Bear Valley.
Those who wish to reserve a vendor space, should contact the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce at 909-866-4607, ext. 1.
For more information, visit www.bigbearchamber.com.
Vendors attending this year’s event include the American Association of University Women Big Bear Group, Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, Bear Valley Electric Service, Bear Valley Hospice, Big Bear Association of Realtors, Big Bear Fire Department, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Assemblyman Jay Obernolte, California Baptist University, California Psych Care, Democratic Club of Big Bear Valley, Grand Canyon University, Jack in the Box, Keller Williams Big Bear/Lake Arrowhead, Kmart, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Mountain Transit and Rim Family Services.
Also attending are Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, State Senator Mike Morrell, University of La Verne, US Army National Guard, US Coast Guard, US Coast Guard Auxliary, Visit Big Bear, WorldMark Big Bear/Wyndham Extra Holidays, US Marine Corps, Coldwell Banker — Sky Ridge Realty, Colorado Mesa University, The Fab School, Barstow Community College, California State University San Bernardino and Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.
There are also two free 15-minute seminars available to attendees — How to Launch a Job Search at 5 p.m. and How to Prepare for a Job Interview at 6 p.m. Both are led by Big Bear Chamber board member Marlene Cain.
The Convention Center at Big Bear Lake is at 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
