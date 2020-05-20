It was a perfect sunny Sunday afternoon, ideal for a ride around the lake and the entire Valley. And that’s just what about 100 motorists did May 17 for the Joyful Noise Parade in Big Bear.
Led by Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick in the lead vehicle, there were cars, pickups, motorcycles, even a John Deer tractor and an armored tank. And they came in airplanes. Members of the Big Bear Pilots Association took to the skies above the Valley circling several times during the parade. The San Bernardino County Fire Station personnel in Fawnskin left their engine behind and jumped in the fire boat to join in the fun shooting water from its cannon on board.
The ground vehicles were decorated with signs, balloons, flags and more. Drivers and passengers cheered, waved and honked their horns as the parade made its way from the Bear Mountain Resort parking lot in lower Moonridge to the hospital, the utility companies, the fire stations and more.
Residents and visitors lined the route cheering and waving. The turnout was larger than he expected, Herrick said. The line of cars at the starting point was impressive.
For the full story CLICK HERE
