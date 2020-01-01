What will be the stories in Big Bear in 2020?
The year arrives with the city of Big Bear Lake welcoming a new city manager. Big Bear’s resident bald eagles — Shadow and Jackie — may add to their family. Replenish Big Bear continues to develop as the group looks at ways to supplement the Valley’s limited water resources. Bear Valley Electric, in partnership with the Big Bear Area Regional Wastewater Agency, has plans to build a solar energy farm in the Baldwin Lake area.
The year 2020 is a political year with local, state and federal primaries and elections. In Big Bear, water, construction, weather and services look to be the topics of the year.
Here are a few of the stories that we are watching in 2020.
Big Bear Fire Department
To augment funding for fire services in 2020 and beyond, the Big Bear Fire Department seeks to form a community facilities district.
The department goes before the voters in March asking for approval for the community facilities district, which would levy a special tax specifically for the Big Bear Fire Authority. The proposal includes a tax rate that varies based on whether the property is developed,a private home rental, hotel/motel, ski resort or vacant.
Also to be considered by voters is an increase in the city of Big Bear Lake’s transient occupancy tax, or TOT, to be allocated specifically to the fire and sheriff’s departments.
A grassroots community group, Friends of Big Bear Fire Department, is out campaigning for the passage of the Community Facilities District, which is on the March 2020 primary ballot. It requires approval by two-thirds of voters to pass.
The TOT measure won’t be on the ballot until November.
Information on the Big Bear Fire Authority’s CFD is available online at sbcountyelections.com.
Building Big Bear
There are several potential construction projects being considered by Big Bear area government agencies. Will ground break on any of these projects in 2020?
• Big Bear Airport Terminal. The Big Bear Airport District board of directors created an ad hoc committee in December to develop a blueprint for the interior and exterior of a new terminal building. Planning is expected to continue into 2020.
• Big Bear Hatchery. The Big Bear Municipal Water District’s hatchery ad hoc committee of Bob Ludecke and Charlie Brewster met on Dec. 18 to review soil testing, hatchery issues and updates. The MWD continued to debate the location for a fish hatchery with the original spot in the closed RV Park the preferred location.
• Big Bear High School sports complex. Bear Valley Unified School District is exploring ways to fund a new sports complex for Big Bear High School, including moving the football stadium to the high school campus.
• Chautauqua High School. Bear Valley Unified School District board of trustees considers a permanent new location for the alternative high school.
• Bear Valley Electric Solar Energy Project is being designed by GE Solar while Bear Valley Electric waits for approval from the California Public Utilities Commission.
Politics
One Big Bear politician hopes to move from state to federal government while another eyes a seat on the California State Assembly.
Jay Obernolte of Big Bear Lake is the current State Assemblyman for the 33rd District. When US Representative Paul Cook announced that he would not seek re-election in 2020, Obernolte announced his intent to run for California’s 8th Congressional District.
Obernolte, a Republican, is one of nine candidates on the ballot. Six candidates identify as Republican including Tim Donnelly of Twin Peaks. Two others — James Ellars of Apple Valley and Christine Bubser of Victorville — are Democrats.
Soon after Obernolte’s announcement, Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick announced that he will run for the 33rd District State Assembly seat in 2020. Herrick, a Republican, is one of seven candidates on the State Assembly 33rd District ballot for the primary. He is one of three Republicans on the ballot.
The California Primary Election is March 3. California utilizes a top-two primary system for State Legislature and US Congressional primary elections. This allows all candidates to run and all voters to vote. The top two vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November election.
Visit sbcountyelections.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.