Addyson Contreras is the new role model for young girls in the Big Bear community.
Nineteen contestants from Big Bear High School lined the Big Bear Lake Performing Arts Center Stage to compete in the Miss Big Bear Scholarship Pageant Sept. 7.
Passionate, graceful and charismatic high school seniors dedicated their time to be a part of the pageant. Prior to the main event, the girls committed to multiple dress rehearsals, community service hours and an interview with the judges. The interview counted as 50 percent of each girl’s total score.
The night began with a group dance routine where the contestants wore white dresses and sneakers, shared endless smiles alongside the girls they have grown to call more than their classmates, their pageant family.
Next, the contestants showcased a Fun Fashion category that was not part of the overall score. A police officer, skier, lake lover, journalist, golf pro, soccer player and many more hobbies were depicted during the fun fashion to display each girl’s unique personality and ease their nerves.
After a final walk across the stage in formal wear where they were escorted by significant men to each young lady, awards were handed out.
For the full story CLICK HERE
