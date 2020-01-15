Edward Castaldi of Big Bear Lake was arrested Jan. 2 on alleged lewd and lascivious acts on minors. A third male juvenile has come forward to file a report against the 50-year-old man. Authorities feel there may be more victims.
Charges were filed by the San Bernardino County District Attorney's office Jan. 14 against Edward John "Jay" Castaldi of Big Bear Lake. The criminal complaint includes seven counts of illegal sexual acts on a minor, including rape with an unconscious victim, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor child, and oral copulation of a minor child.
He was originally arrested following an investigation when two 15-year-old males filed a report against Castaldi, who is the owner of Bear Valley Spas in Big Bear Lake. The victims were 14 years old when the alleged incidents took place.
On Jan. 15, the Big Bear Sheriff's Department released information that a third teen, who is now 15 but was 14 at the time he was allegedly victimized by Castaldi, has filed a report.
Detectives believe there may be additional unreported victims of Castaldi. If you have been a victim of sexual assault by Edward Castaldi and have not made a report, contact Detective Ryan Weddell at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at 909-866-0100. Reports can also be made anonymously through WETIP by calling 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
Castaldi remains free on $500,000 bail. He is scheduled for arraignment on the charges Feb. 20 in San Bernardino County Superior Court.
