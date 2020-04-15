Technical difficulties postponed the Big Bear Airport District board meeting on April 8. The second attempt for a telephone meeting April 9 went smoothly, according to interim general manager Ryan Goss.
Goss updated the board about measures taken by the airport under the COVID-19 emergency. Since March 19, the terminal building has been closed to public access except to pick-up orders at the Barnstorm Restaurant. A week later, Goss said, he asked the restaurant if it would provide curbside service instead and the restaurant complied.
“We wanted to reduce the exposure to staff,” Goss said.
Goss implemented what he calls major sanitizing efforts every hour. The process included disinfecting everything staff may touch including computers, telephones, door handles and counters. Staff and board members were issued airport ID cards in case more severe restrictions were put into place limiting movement in public, Goss said. “If things got worse and they started stopping people, we needed to show that our employees were essential for infrastructure,” Goss said. Airplanes are allowed to take off and land and fuel their planes at the airport. Pilots are not allowed to enter the terminal, Goss said. The airport is also vital for emergency operations such as the medical helicopter, Goss said.
Goss said staff is working a split schedule like many of the agencies in the Valley. The move minimizes the impact on operations in the event a staff member becomes sick, Goss said.
At the April 9 meeting, board members directed staff to offer commercial tenants at the airport the option to defer rent for 90 days. Goss said tenants have been notified of the offer. He is compiling a list of tenants who want to participate in the program. The board will review the temporary policy at its June 10 meeting.
Goss said some of the airport’s larger projects have been delayed because of the emergency. The projects will be phased back in when it becomes feasible, Goss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.