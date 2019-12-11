Discussion regarding a new Big Bear Airport terminal building may not have been in the news lately, but that doesn’t mean it was put on the back burner.
The Big Bear Airport District board of directors will review the latest preliminary interior layout for a proposed new terminal building during the next board meeting Wednesday, Dec. 11. The design is the result of a survey completed by board members and airport staff about their vision for a new terminal.
“The board allocated money for site and space planning,” said interim general manager Ryan Goss. “Once we received the information we gave it to our architect for the first step in a proposed layout. I looked at the results, and we laid out the building in the smallest required layout. My ultimate goal is to bring the board what we’ve come up with.”
Board president Steve Castillo is eager to move forward with the project. “I have 100 percent confidence that we are doing the right thing,” Castillo said. “I don’t think we’re being irresponsible. We’re being very reasonable and prudent. We have needed a new building for quite a while. We have multiple infrastructure problems. What we have now wasn’t designed for a terminal building.”
