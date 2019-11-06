Alaska USA Federal Credit Union members recently contributed to support community food banks during its annual Cash for Cans food drive.
The credit union and the Alaska USA Foundation teamed up to host the fundraiser, collecting cash donations at Alaska USA branches during the month of September (National Hunger Month). Donations will assist 24 food banks and pantries in Alaska, Arizona, California and Washington state.
“Every year Alaska USA members support those in need, right here in the communities we serve,” said Shannon Conley, senior vice president, branch administration. “Their generosity helps to feed families and children who struggle with food insecurities.”
California members raised $10,500 with $1,000 going to Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino Counties, $1,000 to Desert Manna, $5,500 to the High Desert Salvation Army and $3,000 to The Cantree in Big Bear. A total of $93,500 was raised in the four states.
