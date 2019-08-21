School is supposed to be a safe place. But that’s not always the case. Bullying, and cyberbullying are today’s reality for students in all grades. Just what is bullying, how to recognize it, how to prevent it and resources for parents are some of the topics the Big Bear Grizzly will delve into in a new series: Bully No More. This is the first in that series.
Barely two weeks into the new school year, a reported incident of alleged bullying at the first school dance at Big Bear Middle School has at least one mother meeting with school officials asking what happened.
The dance on Aug. 16 was a back to school event for sixth, seventh and eighth-graders. This is the first year in a couple of decades that all sixth grade students are at the middle school instead of elementary schools in Big Bear. The decision to move sixth-graders to the middle school came about after numerous discussions and committee meetings that included parents, staff and community members.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.