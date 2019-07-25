Rain, lightning and some minor flooding reported as thunderstorms hit Big Bear Valley.
There are also reports of thunder in various parts of the Valley.
Use caution when traveling in the Valley as roadways may be flooded. Rock and mud and debris flows are also possible, especially in burn scar areas.
Stay connected with the Big Bear Now app for weather and road conditions.
