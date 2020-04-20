Results were updated at 11:30 a.m. today on the San Bernardino County COVID-19 dashboard. The data shows 120 new confirmed cases.
Big Bear's numbers remain at six positive results in the Valley. The dashboard has been updates to once again separate Big Bear's patients into Big Bear Lake and Big Bear City, with Big Bear City accounting for the unincorporated areas of the Valley. As today's data, there are four confirmed cases of COVID 19 in the city of Big Bear Lake and two in Big Bear City.
The newest numbers also show an increase in deaths in San Bernardino County with the toll now at 60. More than 13,000 people have been tested in San Bernardino County, with 10.5 percent testing positive. The largest individual age group is still the 18-49 year olds at 647 cases. Those 50-64 years old account for 399 of the positive cases in San Bernardino County and 325 are 65 or older.
