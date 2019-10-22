Bear Valley Electric service issued an alert for areas of Big Bear Valley that power may be shut off due to wildfire risk. The shutoff could take place Thursday and Friday, Oc. 24 and 25.
Utility companies in California are allowed to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff during extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of wildfire. Bear Valley Electric Service may shut off electricity to Fawnskin, Boulder Bay, Moonridge, Erwin Lake and Lake William during the two-day period. Strong winds coupled with dry conditions are forecast, which prompted the potential shutoff.
BVES imports power through transmission lines operated by Southern California Edison, and the entire Big Bear Valley could also be impacted if SCE proactively shuts down parts of
its grid.
BVES is reaching out to customers who would have their service interrupted if a PSPS is implemented, and the company will provide updates via Facebook, voice messages, BVES.com and the local media.
Customers who require power to operate life-essential medical equipment are encouraged to make special accommodations at this time, or dial 9-1-1 if they are unable to secure alternative power during a power shutoff situation.
In the event that a proactive power shutoff occurs, crews will begin working to safely restore power when weather conditions improve and all power lines have been inspected.
To ensure safety, customers are advised to take the following proactive measures:
• Use surge protectors. Plugging your valuable electronics including computers, television and cell phones into surge protectors will improve the chances your electronics remain undamaged.
• Make an emergency kit. Emergency kits are good to have on hand for a wide variety of situations. Kits should include items like flashlights, battery-operated radio, nonperishable food,
water, first aid kit and other necessary essentials.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer Closed. Food in the refrigerator should keep for about six hours and food in the freezer can last as long as two days, so keep your refrigerator and freezer closed during a power outage.
• Protect yourself from the cold. Winter season in Big Bear can be especially cold, so make sure you have plenty of blankets and warm clothing including hats, gloves and winter jackets to keep you and your family comfortable during a potential prolonged outage.
BVES will continue to monitor local conditions, weather forecasts and SCE’s public communications. Customers will be informed of significant changes that could impact their service. For additional
information, call 800-808-2837, visit www.BVES.com or check out BVES on Facebook.
