Winter weather returns to the San Bernardino Mountains just in time to ring in the new year. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains late Sunday, Dec. 29, through late Monday, Dec. 30.
Snow is expected to begin late Sunday night with the heaviest accumulations over the highest elevations. Snow accumulations are expected to average 1 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 5 to 8 inches. Snow levels will fall as low as 3,500 feet with the heaviest snow occurring above 5,000 feet.
Expect slippery road conditions including during the evening commute on Monday. Snow will likely accumulate on mountain highways including Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass area. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
So far this winter season, Big Bear has recorded as much as 44 inches through November and December. The season average for Big Bear is 62 inches.
Big Bear residents and visitors can expect sunny conditions beginning New Year’s Eve through the rest of the first week of January with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
