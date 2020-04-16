Appointments are available for the Big Bear Lake drive-thru testing site set for April 17.
Click here to make an appointment. Or call909-387-3911.
The testing takes place on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are necessary. While not limited to mountain residents only, it is recommended that only mountain residents use the drive through site in Big Bear Lake.
Snow Summit's Fox Farm auxiliary parking lot is where the testing takes place, 41850 Garstin Drive, at Fox Farm Road, Big Bear Lake. The parking lot is behind the hospital and the Family Health Center.
