Rob Robbins has resigned from the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board of directors. Or, rather, his resignation is effective Aug. 15, one day after the August board meeting.
Robbins made the announcement during the June board meeting, according to meeting minutes. He did not attend the July 10 meeting.
Robbins, who spoke with the Big Bear Grizzly by telephone on July 15, said he gave the board the option to accept his resignation in August or earlier. “As you know, a lot of people in local government have homes away from Big Bear,” Robbins said. “I didn’t want to play that game. I think you should be fully committed to the position, be there full time. I’m not voting on anything. I’m not attending any more meetings. And I told the board I would resign sooner (than Aug. 15) if they wanted to get started on an appointment.”
Shelly Egerer, executive assistant for the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District, verified that Robbins verbally announced his resignation at the
June 12 meeting and followed up with an email to district CEO John Friel at a later date. Friel, who is out of town on vacation, was not available for comment.
