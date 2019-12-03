Two people were killed in Big Bear City Dec. 2, fatally shot according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. A third was injured by what are described as self-inflicted puncture wounds.
Cynthia Kilough, 66, and Jeffrey Tiner, 35, were shot allegedly by their roommate Ralph Meneses, 41.
According to authorities, Meneses called 9-1-1 at 1:23 p.m. Dec. 2 to report he was attacked by his roommates, Kilough and Tiner, at their home in the 500 block of Sherwood Boulevard in Big Bear City. Meneses told the 9-1-1 dispatcher he had shot his roommates, according to a press release issued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departement.
Kilough was transported to Bear Valley Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Tiner was found inside the home deceased. Meneses had several puncture wounds to his midsection, but did not require hospitalization.
Homicide detectives determined the three roommates were involved in an argument that escalated to a physical assault. Meneses allegedly shot and killed Kilough and Tiner during the argument, authorities said. Detectives also determined that Meneses’ wounds were self inflicted.
Meneses was booked without bail on charges of murder, according to Cindy Bachman of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He is being held at the Central Detention Center.
Sgt. Scott Thies and Detective Tramayne Phillips of the Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail are investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Thies or Phillips at 909-387-3589. Anonymous calls can be made via WeTip at 800-78CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
