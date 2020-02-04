UPDATE Feb. 4, 2020 — The bodies have been identified as Paul Stockwell Jr., 29, of Big Bear and Ria Williams of Santa Ana. They have been missing for several days.
Two bodies were found on Cougar Crest Trail in Big Bear on Feb. 3. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the deaths as suspicious in nature.
Homicide investigators were dispatched to the area and will continue their investigation today. The names of the victims, along with any other information, have not been released at this time. As the investigation continues, more information will be released, according to Tiffany Swantek, public information officer for the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station.
Deputies were called to Cougar Crest Trailhead Loop along North Shore Drive in Fawnskin in the predawn hours Feb. 3, according to the dispatch call log.
As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.