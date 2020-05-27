As restrictions are relaxed and modified across Big Bear, in the county and state, Big Bear businesses are getting back to it — business that is.
When the city of Big Bear Lake announced May 21 it would no longer enforce Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order, many city merchants began opening their doors to customers after more than two months of being closed. Others took a few days, some opting to wait for county or state OK’s and guidelines.
Restaurants were creative in still offering takeout and cocktails to go by allowing seating outside on patios and on impromptu patios. Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick said the City Council’s action not to enforce the governor’s order allowed for a little jump start for the holiday weekend. Restaurants were able to order food and stores were able to display stock. Then on Saturday, when San Bernardino County received its variance allowing dine-in seating, more restaurants opened and allowed diners to be seated.
