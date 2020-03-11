When the Proposition 13 school bond measure failed at the polls on
March 3, the impact was felt at Bear Valley Unified School District.
Prop 13 was a $15 billion state construction bond considered by many California officials — government and school — to be a sure bet. California voters have passed every construction bond for education since 1994. Two separate surveys showed pre-vote support for the measure. Instead, the Prop 13 bond measure failed by an overwhelming majority.
“I think that’s showing that people have a concern for the economic times,” said Mary Suzuki, superintendent of Bear Valley Unified School District. “The major challenge for our school district and other school districts, is our facilities are aging. At Bear Valley Unified, we have not passed a local bond since 2002. Prop 13 would have been very beneficial to our school district in helping us to provide environments that are innovative and conducive to student learning.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.