“A” Garden Club of Big Bear held its final meeting of 2019 on Sept. 9. The topic of discussion was how to put the garden to bed.
Accomplishments by the club this year included an increase in membership to 80 members from Big Bear Valley, Simi Valley, Oklahoma and Catalina Island. Meeting programs presented helpful garden and landscape information, and were well attended. The Penny for Pines donations purchased 3 acres of seedlings to help restore San Bernardino National Forest sections damaged by wildfire.
Proceeds from the clubs popular Fairy Festival will provide college scholarships to be presented to qualifying high school seniors in the spring.
Special accolades this season went to volunteer chairs, their committees and the club board.
“A” Garden Club of Big Bear will resume monthly meetings in April 2020. For more information on “A” Garden Club of Big Bear, check out the group’s Facebook page. “A” Garden Club of Big Bear is affiliated with California Garden Clubs Inc.
