After a 20-year earthquake hiatus for California, the Ridgecrest earthquakes July 4 and 5 were a wake up call. The largest magnitude earthquakes to hit California in more than a decade (6.4 and 7.1) are a reminder to be prepared for natural disasters.
Living in a mountain town with only a handful of exit roads, Big Bear residents and visitors need to be prepared for road closures and power outages that could last for an extended time.
“Keep your transportation ready and reliable if an evacuation was necessary,” Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis says. “I always advocate, living in a mountain area, when your vehicle is half full, go and fuel it up,” Willis says. During an evacuation is the wrong time to wait in line at the gas pumps.
If the town loses power, Willis says Big Bear residents need to be prepared to survive on their own with water, food and supplies to last a period of time. Natural disasters don’t always happen during the day. Willis says to make sure you know where a flashlight and spare batteries are located. Emergency supplies should be easily accessible at night.
