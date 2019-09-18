Scholarships are typically what students receive when they are going to college. Colin Schour wanted to change that. He established the Steven Schour Memorial Fund in 2017 to provide students with financial assistance while they are still in high school.
The scholarship fund is a way for Colin to pay tribute to his father, a principal at Chautauqua High School for 20 years, who passed away in 2016. The memorial fund honors Steve’s commitment to extend education to everyone, regardless of students’ obstacles.
“We provide funds for the three As — athletic, academic and artistic endeavors,” Colin says. “We’ve bought laptops, cameras, wrestling, volleyball and softball equipment, guitars and more. Last year we awarded 10 grants. We don’t give students money, we purchase what they need.”
Students at Big Bear High School and Chautauqua can apply online for grants at
www.steveschourmemorialfund.com. In the application, the students identify what they need to accomplish their goals.
In the first two years, the fund awarded individual grants to more than 20 students in need.
BYOB (Bring Your Own Beanie) fundraisers have been key to funding the program. But now, the fund is close to raising enough money to fund grants for the next 10 years, Colin says.
The final BYOB (Bring Your Own Beanie) is Saturday, Sept. 21, at No Name Pizza from 5 to 9 p.m. The event features Dr. Harrison and the Credentials, a band made up of Big Bear High School teachers. Terry McRaven is also among the entertainers at the event.
Wear a beanie for a free opportunity drawing ticket. There is a $10 cover charge. All of the proceeds go to students in the Bear Valley Unified School District.
“Steve Schour was a special friend of mine,” wrote Phil Hamilton in an email sent out to let friends know about the event. “He and I enjoyed many bike rides together. (Steve) understood a population of students that needed some special attention. Certainly many students need money to pursue their careers after high school. But there is also a number of students who need help right now. The proceeds from this event go to helping students who need stuff right now.”
No Name Pizza is at 1112 W. Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.