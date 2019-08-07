The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce hosts a series of business networking mixers throughout the year. These events give Big Bear business owners and business staff the chance to share ideas and mingle in a casual style.
The next mixer is a an evening mixer at Bear Mountain Academy Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bear Mountain This is a family mixer. Kids age 16 and younger may attend for free. Nonmembers $10 and members free.
Other mixer dates include Robinhood Resort evening mixer on Sept. 10 and the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District evening mixer on
Sept. 24. Check the Chamber website at
www.bigbearchamber.com for mixer dates in the fall.
The Chamber also sponsors the College and Career Fair on Aug. 29.
The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.