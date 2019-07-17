Rob Robbins, who has been a member of the Bear Valley Community Healthcare District board of directors since 2015, has officially resigned his seat effective July 17. The Big Bear Grizzly was notified via email by board president Peter Boss regarding Robbins’ resignation.
The move comes after questions arose regarding the timing of the healthcare district’s search for Robbins’ replacement. A story regarding the potential legal limbo for the district is in the July 17 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
Robbins, who moved to Arizona this month, had originally notified the healthcare district board in June that his resignation would be effective on Aug. 15. Robbins did not attend the July 10 meeting and told The Grizzly during a phone interview that he would not attend the Aug. 14 meeting.
Boss stated that the healthcare district would immediately begin the search for a replacement.
This will be the second time in less than a year the healthcare district board will seek to appointment someone to fill a vacated seat. Steve Baker was unanimously appointed to the board in February to fill the seat vacated by Jack Roberts, who resigned after accepting a position as the general manager of the Big Bear Airport.
