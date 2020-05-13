On March 13, the school year changed for Bear Valley Unified students. Campuses were closed due to COVID-19. The physical campuses have never re-opened, and it’s unknown if the classrooms will house students come August.
As COVID-19 spread around the country, distance learning took hold. Teachers and parents, and the students, learned as they went to provide a solid education plan for students for the remainder of this school year. Activities such as dances, sports, the prom and even graduation ceremonies were canceled or put on hold waiting to see what might happen.
The teachers, principals and parents have been amazing in adapting to distance learning and all the changes, said Mary Suzuki, school superintendent. Teachers are missing the students, and the hallways at the schools are too quiet, Suzuki said.
With about a month left in the school year, the board and administrators are looking at what the next school year might look like. Suzuki said there are three plans based on what happens with COVID-19. Ideally, the top option is to have all students back on campus on the first day in August with no major restrictions, Suzuki said. Realistically, it’s most likely going to be a hybrid type of schedule for students at all grade levels, she said.
Details are not finalized, but the basic premise is that students would be on campus two days a week and distance learning the other days. It would be sort of like a college class schedule. Students would be assigned to a Monday-Wednesday or a Tuesday-Thursday schedule and everyone would be on a Friday online schedule for example, Suzuki explained. This would allow for classrooms to create the 6 feet between desks in the classrooms, with 12 to 15 students in each physical classroom each day, she said.
