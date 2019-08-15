Wildfire season is here. While this year's season thus far has been somewhat mild in comparison to recent years, fire officials are reminding the public to be aware and prepared.
Bear Valley Electric Service recently launched its new Wildfire Mitigation Video, which highlights the actions BVES is taking to mitigate the risk of a catastrophic wildfire in the Big Bear Valley.
Wildfires are now a year-round threat for California communities like Big Bear, and as a community in a designated very high-fire risk area, BVES is prepared to go above and beyond state-mandated safety standards to protect customers and the community from the risk of wildfires.
