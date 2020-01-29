Bear Valley Electric Service has implemented an Emergency Disaster Relief Program that provides emergency protections to customers who have been impacted by a wildfire or other natural disaster. The program will be activated whenever a state of emergency is declared at the state or federal level.
For customers who experience disaster-related loss or disruption and/or degradation of quality electric service as a direct result of a wildfire or other natural disaster, BVES will:
• Waive deposit requirements for one year for residents seeking to re-establish service and expedite move-in and move-out service requests
• Stop billing for the period the residence is unoccupied as a result of the wildfire or disaster
• Create payment plan options
• Suspend disconnection for nonpayment and associated fees, waiver of deposit and late fee requirements
• Provide support for low-income residential customers
“Like many other locations in California, wildfires and other natural disasters are a real threat in Big Bear because of our location and terrain. We want customers to know there are programs in place to support those who are impacted by a disaster event,” said BVES Director Paul Marconi. “We are not just the local electric provider; our customers are also our neighbors and family. These protections are designed to make electric service one less thing to worry about after a disaster.”
For additional information about the BVES’ Emergency Disaster Relief Program, customers are encouraged to call 800-808-2837.
