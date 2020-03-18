The safety of patients, visitors, employees and physicians remains as the highest priority at Bear Valley Community Hospital. A plan is in place for the screening, isolation and initial care of patients who seek treatment for the coronavirus or other infectious diseases.
John Friel, in a release issued March 18, said it's understood that the Big Bar community is concerned about the risk of exposure to COVID-19. BVCHD is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and is working closely with local and state health agencies, other regional hospitals, and the Centers for Disease Control to monitor and implement the most current guidelines.
At this time the district will be closing or limiting the following services:
- Daytime classes at the Mom and Dad Project have been cancelled. Evening classes will be held online only.
- The Smoking Cessation and Diabetes community education programs have been cancelled until further notice.
- Dental services at the Rural Health Clinic and Family Health Center have been cancelled for at least three weeks.
- Mercy Air is operating as usual following all recommended COVID 19 precautions/guidelines.
- Support groups such as SMART Recovery and Grief Support are cancelled until further notice.
- Physical Therapy is open for treatment, and staff is working with patients who are high risk to cancel and reschedule appointments for a later date.
- Elective surgeries cancelled, to be scheduled for a later date.
- Imaging services is requesting providers not to order nonessential exams, this includes screening mammograms, and annual wellness X-rays.
- Laboratory services requests only essential labs be ordered; currently BVCHD lab does not have the supplies/capacity to test every COVID-19 request, testing will be completed on patients determined the greatest risk.
- The hospital is not allowing visitors into any clinical areas including the Emergency Department, Inpatient Unit, Skilled Nursing Facility and outpatient clinics. One parent or caregiver may be allowed, and exceptions to the visitation restrictions will be made on a case-by-case basis. Contact the hospital at 909-866-6501 if you have concerns regarding visiting patients.
- New emergency department admitting and triage procedures will be implemented as soon as procedure finalized.
- A no walk-in appointment policy is in place for the clinics and other services. Patients can request appointments, and those may be the same-day. Call the Family Health Clinic at 909-878-8246 or Physical Therapy at 909-878-8222 to schedule a visit.
- All outpatients will be briefly screened prior to admission for an appointment to any BVCHD clinic.
Patients who are concerned that they have symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their primary care provider by telephone to discuss their symptoms. Most people infected with the novel coronavirus have mild cold symptoms. A small fraction of people may require more intensive care.
Patients who are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and experiencing increased shortness of breath or difficulty breathing should come to the Emergency Department. If time allows, please notify the hospital ahead of time so that we can prepare for your arrival. At this time BVCHD has a limited supply of coronavirus tests which are limited to patients who are critically ill and meet guidelines set by the public health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.