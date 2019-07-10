Ever wonder what the Bear Valley Mounted Posse is all about? All are welcome to join the group at Los Vaqueros Arena July 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. Observe Posse members work their horses through a series of skills testing. Food will be available for purchase during the event.
Los Vaqueros Arena is at 440 Cascade Street, Big Bear City.
Bear Valley Mounted Posse is a group of men and women who volunteer to assist with search efforts throughout the county. Residents interested in becoming part of the Bear Valley Mounted Posse are encouraged to attend the monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month. Meetings are held at the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station, 477 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake. For more information, contact Deputy John Francis or Sgt. John Everman at 909-866-0100.
