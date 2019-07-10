If there is one certainty heading into the 2019-20 Bear Valley Unified School District school year, it’s that Chautauqua High School is moving to temporary digs.
On July 9, members of the school district board of trustees along with several administrative staff members toured the temporary site as well as potential sites for a new permanent Chautauqua High School campus.
CT, as it is known by students and faculty alike, will be housed in three temporary buildings behind the Big Bear High School campus this year. The office area is nearly complete and all that’s left to do in the two classrooms is arrange the furniture.
CT students will enter and leave the campus through their own entrance, located near the tennis courts.
The hope is to develop a permanent Chautauqua campus in time for the 2020-21 school year.
Bear Valley Unified superintendent Mary Suzuki said the students could potentially design landscaping and signage for the new location. “CT students want their own identity,” Suzuki said. “We want their input.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
