Students in California won’t be returning to their physical classrooms this school year. State, county and local school officials announced that school sites will remain closed due to COVID-19 for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a major affect across the country and the world. Public health officials recommended, with the support of Governor Gavin Newsom, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and San Bernardino County Superintendent of School Ted Alejandre, to keep school sites closed.
This isn’t an extended vacation. The school year isn’t over. Distance learning will continue for all students in Bear Valley Unified and all districts in the state.
Big Bear teachers have been utilizing Google Suite for Education, Google Classroom, Google Meet and Zoom for instruction since March 16 when school sites closed. Newsom announced that schools would be closed through the end of the school year during a press conference April 1, but it wasn’t confirmed locally until later that afternoon. Mary Suzuki, Bear Valley Unified School District superintendent, said local teachers are working diligently to continue teaching remotely. They have been open-minded and made the transition to distance learning, Suzuki said.
Bear Valley Unified School District is currently on spring break. Students will return to their virtual classrooms on April 13. Attendance is important, and it is tracked. Parents are notified if their student is not attending the virtual meetings or not completing assignments.
Suzuki said all Bear Valley students have been provided the tools to participate in distance learning. Those who needed them were provided with Chromebooks. Extra internet hot spots were ordered by the district and many families took advantage of the two free months of internet offered by Spectrum, Suzuki said.
Newsom announced during his message that Google will provide broadband internet service to 100,000 homes across the state.
Meal service for Big Bear students also resumes April 13 at all school sites. School offices are closed, but voicemail messages are retrieved daily. The school district office is also closed except for essential employees.
