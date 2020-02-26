It takes a village to raise and educate children. Sometimes the village needs to see it happen first-hand.
That’s the premise behind Bear Valley Unified School District’s annual Principal for a Day event. On Feb. 26, select members from the community spent a morning in the life of Bear Valley schools. After the session, they gathered for lunch at the district office for an impromptu report on their day, kind of a show and tell.
Frank Rush, who has been in the Big Bear Lake city manager’s seat for about three weeks, was the principal for a day at Big Bear High School. “The No. 1 thing for me that it was so nice to see and feel the genuine concern and care (of students) from the staff,” Rush said. “It was also interesting to see so many people who work at the high school who went to the high school.”
Debi Welch, a Realtor at Gillmore Real Estate in Forest Falls, was the guest principal at Fallsvale School. “Fallsvale has a piece of my heart,” Welch said. “Forest Falls needs these children to flourish.” Fallsvale School does that for the community, Welch said.
Lt. Ryan Collins with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Big Bear Station, said the kids at Big Bear Middle School all asked him if he had to use his taser. His biggest takeaway while watching teachers, staff and students was how busy everyone is to teach and help students.
Bear Valley Electric Service director Paul Marconi spent the morning at Big Bear Elementary. “I was impressed by how personalized (education) has become,” he said. “Everyone is learning at their own pace.”
Josh Spoelstra of Big Bear Mountain Resort was able to see the third-grade ski program from a different perspective — getting the kids ready at North Shore Elementary. In his tour of some of the classrooms, Spoelstra said he saw how each teacher was able to do their jobs the way they wanted to. “To see the ownership they had, how relational it is,” Spoelstra said, adding how awesome it was to see the respect the children gave their teachers and staff. “And it was good to play tether ball again,” he said.
Robert Hendricks of Big Bear Mountain Resort was the guest principal at Baldwin Lane Elementary where he learned running and managing a school is a lot like managing a business. “I liked seeing how teachers are helping kids learn how to be good human beings, not just learning math and writing,” Hendricks said. “I thought that was neat to see.”
Hendricks said he was surprised to learn that many of the issues the schools deal with are the same ones he deals with at the resort. “We have employees who can’t afford housing because of all the Airbnbs,” Hendricks said. “And I learned a lot of families can’t afford housing here either. These are issues on the community level. We all feel the same thing.”
They may have been principals for a morning in the Bear Valley Unified School District. But in the end, they learned something about the school district and education in Big Bear.
