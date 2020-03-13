All schools within the Bear Valley Unified School District are closed beginning Monday, March 16, in response to to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic sweeping around the country.
As of March 13, there are no reported cases in San Bernardino County or Big Bear. Bear Valley Unified School District's board of trustees held an emergency meeting March 13 and made the decision to close schools until April 13. Two weeks of the closure period includes snow days and the scheduled spring break.
The decision was made following the executive order issued by the President of the United States declaring a national state of emergency, according to Mary Suzuki, superintendent of schools for Bear Valley Unified. Governor Gavin Newsom earlier this week called for all social gatherings of more than 250 people to be canceled or postponed. San Bernardino County followed suit March 12.
The school closure involves all grades, including TK. All extra curricular activities including prep sports, school plays, field trips and other school related activities.
Parents are asked to discourage their children from using the month off from school to gather in public places. The school closure is an effort to keep the students, staff and community safe and well and prevent COVID-19 from infecting anyone in Big Bear.
During the four-week closure, supplemental instructional materials and assignments will be posted online. If necessary, packets will be made available to those who do not have online access.
Suzuki asked parents to consider alternate childcare options, discussing remote working opportunities with employers and discourage children and teens from gathering in public places during the social distancing period. This will prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 in the community, Suzuki said.
The school district remains in constant communication with public health officials as the coronavirus spreads across the country. As updates become available, students and staff will be informed.
