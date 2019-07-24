Free and reduced-price meals are available for eligible students in Big Bear. Bear Valley Unified School District plans to continue the Community Eligibility Provision Program under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2019-20 school year.
All enrolled Chautauqua High School students will be offered breakfast and lunch at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens on families and school administrators. The move helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
Household size and income criteria are used to determine eligibility for free, reduced-price or full-price meal benefits. Children from households whose incomes are at or below the levels in the criteria are eligible.
Children who receive CalFresh, California Work Opportunity and Responsibility to Kids or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations benefits are automatically eligible for free meals. Eligibility for a foster child is based on a separate application and solely on the amount of the child’s personal use income.
A copy of the board policy and eligibility scale is available online at
www.bearvalleyusd.org or at the district office at 42271 Moonridge Road.
For more information, contact food service superivisor Rita Acevedo at 909-866-4406 or by email at
Rita_acevedo@bearvalleyusd.org.
