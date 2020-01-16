When Senate Bill 328, the Portantino Bill was signed into law last October, questions were raised about how it would affect small school districts such as Bear Valley Unified. The law, which goes into effect in July 2022, requires new start times for middle and high schools after 8 and 8:30 a.m. respectively.
At the Jan. 15 Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting, Linda Rosado explained that Bear Valley Unified may be exempt from the rule. Exceptions still pending approval by the state include rural districts, schools with fewer than 2,500 students and districts located more than 20 miles from a major highway.
The start-time shift is based on studies that later starts improve academic performance. Bear Valley Unified board members expressed interest in providing students with the best opportunities for learning.
While Bear Valley Unified waits to see if it qualifies for exemption from the law, staff investigated possible bell schedule changes. Bear Valley Superintendent Mary Suzuki said she has been approached by many parents who advocate for the later start times for middle school and high school.
The first impact on changing start times would be bus routes. Staff has identified three options for bus route schedules based on modifications to school bell times. The options do not impact the transportation budget.
Keeping elementary school bell schedules the same while shifting high school and middle school to later times would have an affect on the transportation budget, requiring more drivers and more buses.
There would be impacts on after-school intervention and enrichment activities as well as athletic programs with the changes, Rosado said.
The change would also affect elementary school bell schedules with later starts. One concern, Suzuki said, is later end times for elementary schools during the winter could be a safety issue with an early sunset.
The district will continue to explore the possibility of changing bell schedules, but it won’t be a quick decision. Bell schedule changes need the approval of Bear Valley Unified certificated and classified personnel. Contract negotiations are set to begin in March.
Board members also want to hear from the public and parents regarding the issue.
Current Bell Schedules
Big Bear High School: 7:15 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. (late start 9:10 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.)
Big Bear Middle School: 7:41 a.m. to 1:52 p.m. (late start 9:41 a.m. to 1:52 p.m.)
North Shore Elementary: 8:05 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (early out 8:05 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.)
Baldwin Lane Elementary: 8:50 a.m. to 3:08 p.m. (early out 8:50 a.m. to 1:07 p.m.)
Big Bear Elementary: 8:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m. (early out 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
Option one.
Big Bear High School: 7:45 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.
Big Bear Middle School: 8 a.m. to 2:22 p.m.
North Shore Elementary: 8:35 a.m. to 2:53 p.m.
Baldwin Lane Elementary: 9:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Big Bear Elementary: 9:05 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Option two.
Big Bear High School: 7:50 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Big Bear Middle School: 8:05 a.m. to 2:27 p.m.
North Shore Elementary: 8:40 a.m. to 2:58 p.m.
Baldwin Lane Elementary: 9:10 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Big Bear Elementary: 9:10 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Option three.
Big Bear High School: 8 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.
Big Bear Middle School: 8:15 a.m. to 2:37 p.m.
North Shore Elementary: 8:50 a.m. to 3:08 p.m.
Baldwin Lane Elementary: 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
Big Bear Elementary: 9:20 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.
For more information, visit www.bearvalleyusd.org or call the school district office at 909-866-4631.
