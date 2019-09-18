Big Bear High School Bear Backers teams up with Tim Wolcott, owner of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream in the Village for a fundraiser. On Wednesday,
Sept. 25, mention Bear Backers when you make a purchase at Ben & Jerry’s and 20 percent of your purchase will go to Bear Backers to support all Big Bear High School athletes.
Ben & Jerry’s offers all natural non-GMO ice cream as well as vegan and non-dairy options. There is ice cream for everyone. Ben & Jerry’s is at
652 Pine Knot Ave., Big Bear Lake.
For more information on Bear Backers, follow them on Facebook.
