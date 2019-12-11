You’re never too old (or too young) to learn. But sometimes, you may need a little help along the way. That’s where Bear Educational Services and Training steps in.
Bear Educational Services and Training, or BEST, provides learning experiences to people of all ages as well as employment opportunities to educators of all types. Julie Dawson-Parlee and Janna Saderup are the minds behind the new Big Bear business that offers tutoring, homework assistance, college and FAFSA application assistance, enrichment classes, English learning, SPED advocacy and job skills instruction.
“Part of what we are doing is utilizing online services to do some of the tutoring by remote,” said Dawson-Parlee. “We offer a broad spectrum of educational (enrichment) services that you can’t find anywhere else in Big Bear.”
The goal is to offer educational services and advice in a user-friendly fashion. Dawson-Parlee said they hope to expand the service depending on demand.
Dawson-Parlee has worked in a variety of educational settings with more than 20 years experience. Saderup has spent 17 years in public education as a college and career specialist.
