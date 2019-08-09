At the Aug. 7 Bear Valley Unified School District board meeting, trustee Beverly Grabe announced her resignation effective. Aug. 8.
“It is with a heavy and a very sad heart that I submit my resignation as a governing board member,” Grabe said. “I want to say that I have been honored to be a member of the Bear Valley school board for the last 11 years. I have loved the position and still do; but I must take some time to be with my family in North Carolina.”
Grabe thanked the parents, students, staff and community members for electing her for the last three terms and for supporting the school board. She said she has enjoyed working with all of the governing board members she has served with as well as the superintendents, cabinet members and principals.
The governing board has started the process of selecting a qualified candidate to appoint to Grabe’s remaining term. Applications will be available from the superintendent’s office located at 42271 Moonridge Road, Big Bear Lake, or online at www.bearvalleyusd.org beginning Aug. 9, 2019.
Applications to fill the vacancy, along with the questionnaire and related materials, must be submitted by Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. to the school district office. Qualified applicants will be interviewed at the Oct 2 board meeting and a selection made at that time. The process takes place in open session.
The governing board wishes Grabe the best in all future endeavors. The endless hours dedicated to the students, staff and community are sincerely appreciated.
