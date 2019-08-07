Airport terminal project, Aug. 7, 2019

Big Bear Airport general manager Jack Roberts explains the concept of a proposed terminal building project during a board meeting earlier in the year.

 Grizzly file photo

This time around the Big Bear Airport board of directors won’t be hasty in its decision regarding a new terminal building. The board met in a special meeting Aug. 6 to provide the architect, BlueScope, with space and site planning for a new terminal building.

The initial space and site planning work budget is $138,121. Once the board provides the architect with direction and the project is designed, a cost estimate for a new terminal building will be determined, said Jack Roberts, airport general manager. The board has not decided whether to build a new terminal building or retrofit and renovate the existing structure, Roberts said. That decision won’t be made until a more definitive cost estimate can be determined, he said.

“This is (the board’s) opportunity to say what they want,” Roberts said about the Aug. 6 special meeting. “I did a preliminary list of what I think we need in an airport terminal building. I don’t anticipate any hard or fast decision. This will be more of a consensus.”

For the full story CLICK HERE

