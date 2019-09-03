The Big Bear Airport District board is back in a closed session meeting Wednesday, Sept. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. This is the third closed session for the same item since Aug. 14.
At the regular Aug. 14 meeting, the closed session portion of the meeting included two items: conference with real property negotiator and public employee evaluation for the general manager. The meeting was adjourned to continue the closed session to Aug. 16 for continuation of item 16.2, which was the public employee evaluation for the general manager.
The airport board held another special meeting Aug. 28, going into closed session after opening the meeting. The matter again was Public Employment; Position: General Manager, according to the agenda.
Steve Castillo, president of the airport board, told The Grizzly there was no reportable action following the Aug. 28 meeting.
A notice of the Sept. 4 special meeting was issued Sept. 3, and again the agenda includes a single item: Public Employment; Position: General Manager.
The Aug. 14 item, which was adjourned to Aug. 16, was listed as an evaluation, where the latter meeting items are listed as employment. In each case, the closed sessions have been called under Government Code Section 54957, which allows for a legislative body to conduct a closed session or a special meeting to consider the appointment, employment, evaluation of performance, discipline, or dismissal of a public employee or to hear complaints or charges against the employee by another person or employee unless the employee requests a public session.
There has been no indication that the matter is anything other than a general performance evaluation as noted on the Aug. 14 agenda. The current general manager, Jack Roberts, was hired to fill the position Sept. 19, 2018.
Closed session meetings are not open to the public. Any reportable action will be announced following the closed session as the board must return to open session before adjournment to make any noted announcements of action taken in the meeting.
