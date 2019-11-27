Weather and funding have proven to be kinks in the timeline for the Big Bear Alpine Zoo relocation project. As another winter approaches, work is easing at the new location with landscaping and fine-tuning the exteriors and interiors the main work still to be done.
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved the project in 2014. Construction began in 2016. According to a story in the Big Bear Grizzly in July 2017, construction was scheduled to be completed in spring 2018 with a Labor Day opening.
Nearly two years later and the new zoo is still in the construction phase.
The culprit, county officials say, is the weather. The past two winter seasons have seen heavy snowfall, said David Wert, public information officer for the county. “Another factor is when it will be safe to move the animals,” Wert said. “Some are older and have been in the same environment for years. We just can’t put them in the back of a truck.”
Wert said the county hopes to complete the project in the spring of 2020, but the exact timing will depend on the winter.
When completed the new Big Bear Alpine Zoo will be located on 5.6 acres at what is commonly known as the Moonridge Y — the intersection of Moonridge Road and Clubview Drive in the Moonridge area of Big Bear Lake. The property is divided by Rathbun Creek. The western half of the land will house the animals and buildings.
