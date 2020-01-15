Sarah Auer
Colby-Sawyer College has named Sarah Auer of Big Bear Lake to the Dean’s List for fall 2019. Auer, a Big Bear High School graduate, majors in business and is a member of the Class of 2020.
To qualify for the Dean’s List students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours in graded courses. Founded in 1837, Colby-Sawyer College is a private, independent liberal arts and sciences college located in New London, New Hampshire.
