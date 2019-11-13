First they treated them to food and drink. Then came the real prize.
The Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club invited representatives from 20 Big Bear area nonprofit organizations to its final meeting of the year Nov. 11. The upstairs tavern at Nottinghams Restaurant was filled to the brim. The clubs weren’t there to listen to car club business. They were there as recipients of the car club’s annual cash giveaway that takes place following the Big Bear Fun Run.
Money raised during the popular car show is distributed to community organizations every year by the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club. This year, 20 organizations received money totalling $25,000.
The list of recipients includes: the American Legion Auxiliary, Bear Mountain Dog Rescue, Bear Valley Community Hospital Auxiliary, Big Bear Valley Historical Society, Big Bear Valley Imagination Library, Big Bear Citizens on Patrol, Civil Air Patrol Youth Cadet program, EQUU8, Friends of the Big Bear Library, Angels in Fuzzy House Slippers Gang and Kiwanis Mountain Fun Day.
Other ricipients include Kiwanis Santa Program, Kool Kids, Marine Corps Auxiliary, Bear Valley Meals on Wheels, MountainTop Strings, Rotary Santa Program, Seven Stars Foundation, the American Association of University Women’s Tech Trek program and Woman’s Club of Big Bear Lake.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
