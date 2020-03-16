Last week’s rain helped the Big Bear Lake level rise 4 inches. This week, instead of rain, the precipitation heading to the mountains is coming in the form of snow. A lot of snow.
The National Weather Service upgraded its winter storm watch for the San Bernardino Mountains to a winter storm warning Monday, March 16, effective from noon Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, above 5,000 feet.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with localized amounts of 12 to 16 inches above 7,500 feet are expected. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph are possible, becoming southwest winds by Monday evening.
Plan on difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall. For those who must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in the vehicle in case of an emergency.
