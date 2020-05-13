The data released today regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Bernardino County showed a new total for Big Bear — nine confirmed cases. A case attributed to Big Bear City has been dropped.
A similar situation occurred a few weeks ago. David Wert, public information officer fo the county, said it’s often due to a incorrect information collected by the testing site, writing that couldn’t be deciphered or a person’s city of residence incorrectly listed as where he or she may have been tested.
The correction leaves Big Bear City, which includes all unincorporated areas of Big Bear Valley, at three confirmed cases. The city of Big Bear Lake has six cases of COVID-19.
San Bernardino County cases stand at 3,153 and deaths rose to 138. The doubling rate increased to 13 days. The doubling time is the amount of time it takes for twice as many people to become infected with the coronavirus. The higher the number the better.
Hospitalizations in San Bernardino County for COVID-19 confirmed and suspected patients stands at 218. There are 65 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in ICU in the county. And there are 74 ventilators in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients in county hospitals.
Those numbers are being used as the foundation for the city of Big Bear Lake and San Bernardino County requesting Governor Gavin Newsom allow flexibility in allowing city and county businesses to re-open.
Some business owners took to the streets today to protest the governor’s stay-at-home order that has closed businesses. Visit Big Bear interim CEO Michael Perry posted a letter to Newsom in the Big Bear Grizzly’s May 13 issue. And Big Bear Lake Mayor Rick Herrick sent a letter to the governor today explaining the city’s position and the need to get businesses open.
